Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023

The 138th Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers fire their 105mm Howitzer cannons from the Clark Memorial Bridge as part of their role in Thunder Over Louisville, April 22, 2023. Thunder Over Louisville is an annual event as part of the Derby Festival. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier.)

