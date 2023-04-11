Soldiers from 138th Field Artillery Brigade fire their 105mm Howitzer cannons on the Clark Memorial Bridge as part of their opening ceremonies for Thunder Over Louisville, April 22, 2023. The soliders were firing the cannons to the national anthem lyric "The bombs bursting in air." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 08:31 Photo ID: 7757118 VIRIN: 230423-Z-QH451-0005 Resolution: 886x591 Size: 86.03 KB Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.