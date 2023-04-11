Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from 138th Field Artillery Brigade fire their 105mm Howitzer cannons on the Clark Memorial Bridge as part of their opening ceremonies for Thunder Over Louisville, April 22, 2023. The soliders were firing the cannons to the national anthem lyric "The bombs bursting in air." (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 08:31
    Photo ID: 7757118
    VIRIN: 230423-Z-QH451-0005
    Resolution: 886x591
    Size: 86.03 KB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    This work, Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    artillery
    National Guard
    Thunder over Louisville
    138th FAB

