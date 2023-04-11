Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023

The 138th Field Artillery Brigade played a role in Thunder Over Louisville by firing their 105mm Howitzer cannons from the Clark Memorial Bridge in sync with the National Anthem. April 22, 2023. This was the 34th Thunder that has been held. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier.)

Date Taken: 04.22.2023
Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
by PFC Georgia Napier