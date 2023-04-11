Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023 [Image 2 of 3]

    Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 138th Field Artillery Brigade played a role in Thunder Over Louisville by firing their 105mm Howitzer cannons from the Clark Memorial Bridge in sync with the National Anthem. April 22, 2023. This was the 34th Thunder that has been held. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Georgia Napier.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery Thunder Over Louisville 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Georgia Napier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky National Guard Supports Thunder Over Louisville

    Louisville
    artillery
    National Guard
    Thunder
    Thunder over Louisville
    138th FAB

