U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena,(left), administers the oath of office to her sister, Maj. Caroline Durbin, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Judge Advocate, during a promotion ceremony April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Durbin was promoted to Major, joining the Army's field grade officer ranks. Major Durbin’s parents were in attendance to pin on her new rank.



Commissioned officers are the managers, problem solvers, key influencers and planners who lead enlisted Soldiers in all situations. They plan missions, give orders and assign Soldiers tasks.



The U.S. Army profession is a unique vocation of experts, who are entrusted to defend the U.S. Constitution and the rights and interests of the American people. More than an indication of pay grade, Army ranks provide a system of leadership that indicates a Soldier's level of expertise, responsibility and authority inside that profession.



Regardless of rank, every Soldier has a significant role in the total Army mission. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7756923 VIRIN: 230421-A-FX425-0293 Resolution: 4683x3788 Size: 3.43 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Hometown: SHIPPENSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB JA promoted to field grade officer ranks [Image 7 of 7], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.