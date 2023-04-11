2d TSB JA promoted to field grade officer ranks

U.S. Army Maj. Caroline Durbin, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Judge Advocate, addresses attendees during her promotion ceremony April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Durbin was promoted to Major, joining the Army's field grade officer ranks. Major Durbin’s parents were in attendance to pin on her new rank. Her sister, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena, administered the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

