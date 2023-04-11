Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB JA promoted to field grade officer ranks [Image 2 of 7]

    2d TSB JA promoted to field grade officer ranks

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Caroline Durbin, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Judge Advocate, stands at attention as her mother pins on her new rank during Durbin's promotion ceremony April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. Durbin was promoted to Major, joining the Army's field grade officer ranks. Her parents were in attendance to pin on her new rank. Her sister, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena, administered the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

