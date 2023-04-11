U.S. Army Maj. Caroline Durbin, 2d Theater Signal Brigade Judge Advocate, poses for a photo with her parents and sister, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jessica Goffena, during Durbin's promotion ceremony April 21, 2023 at USAG Wiesbaden. She was promoted to major, joining the Army's field grade officer ranks.



Commissioned officers are the managers, problem solvers, key influencers and planners who lead enlisted Soldiers in all situations. They plan missions, give orders and assign Soldiers tasks.



The U.S. Army profession is a unique vocation of experts, who are entrusted to defend the U.S. Constitution and the rights and interests of the American people. More than an indication of pay grade, Army ranks provide a system of leadership that indicates a Soldier's level of expertise, responsibility and authority inside that profession. Regardless of rank, every Soldier has a significant role in the total Army mission. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 04:25 Photo ID: 7756918 VIRIN: 230421-A-FX425-0311 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.52 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Hometown: SHIPPENSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB JA promoted to field grade officer ranks [Image 7 of 7], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.