Super Hornet Launches From Flight Deck

230422-N-BI507-1271 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carson Croom)

