230422-N-MH015-1175 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor launches an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 7755954 VIRIN: 230422-N-MH015-1175 Resolution: 5361x3574 Size: 1.95 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Ops [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.