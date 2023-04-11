230422-N-WM182-1026 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 22, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor cleans the canopy of an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Mighty Shrikes” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 94 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caitlin Flynn)

Date Taken: 04.22.2023
This work, Sailor Cleans The Canopy Of A Super Hornet, by PO2 Caitlin Flynn, identified by DVIDS