Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Incoming Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard, and Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, the Outgoing Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard, shake hands during The Adjutant General's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22, 2023. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7755329 VIRIN: 230422-O-ZJ709-433 Resolution: 6554x4995 Size: 0 B Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAG CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 42 of 42], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.