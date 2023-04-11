Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, the Incoming Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard, acknowledging the start of the inspection of troops during The Adjutant General's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22, 2023. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 15:59 Photo ID: 7755317 VIRIN: 230422-O-ZJ709-105 Resolution: 7615x5249 Size: 0 B Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAG CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 42 of 42], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.