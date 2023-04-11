The Florida National Guard color guard present arms for the national anthem during The Adjutant General's Change of Command Ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22, 2023. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7755313
|VIRIN:
|230422-O-ZJ709-953
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 42 of 42], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
