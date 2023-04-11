Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, the Outgoing Adjutant General of Florida and Commander of the Florida National Guard, gives a speach about his time during his military service with the Florida National Guard at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, April 22, 2023. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|7755321
|VIRIN:
|230422-O-ZJ709-210
|Resolution:
|7795x4921
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG CHANGE OF COMMAND [Image 42 of 42], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT