    Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman [Image 1 of 12]

    Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman

    BOARDMAN, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (center-left) along with U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Hanks, Commanding officer, NAS Whidbey Island, Wash. (center-right) cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially open the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon on April 21, 2023. The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 13:37
    Location: BOARDMAN, OR, US 
