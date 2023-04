Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman

Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon (center-left) along with U.S. Navy Capt. Eric Hanks, Commanding officer, NAS Whidbey Island, Wash. (center-right) cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially open the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon on April 21, 2023. The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

