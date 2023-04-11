Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman

Oregon Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Timothy Powers pushes an RQ-7B Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System after it landed during a demonstration flight as part of the official opening of the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon on April 21, 2023. The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7755225
|VIRIN:
|230421-Z-CH590-0075
|Resolution:
|4829x3220
|Size:
|3.81 MB
|Location:
|BOARDMAN, OR, US
Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication
