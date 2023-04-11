Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman

Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon and Maj. Gen. (ret.) Raymond F. Rees, spend time talking with Oregon National Guard Soldiers and other guest following a demonstration flight during the official opening of the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon on April 21, 2023. The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

