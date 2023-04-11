Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon, address those in attendance for the official opening of the Unmanned Aerial System Operating Facility in Boardman, Oregon on April 21, 2023. The $13.3 million project includes paved organizational vehicle parking and a runway, a controlled waste facility and flammable materials facility along with the tactical unmanned aerial system flight facility and a machine gun range. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 13:37 Photo ID: 7755220 VIRIN: 230421-Z-CH590-0013 Resolution: 4980x3432 Size: 3.86 MB Location: BOARDMAN, OR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon National Guard Unmanned Aerial Systems Operating Facility Official Dedication in Boardman [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.