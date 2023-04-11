Incoming 1st Sgt James Pfahlert, headquarters and headquarters battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, stands at attention during the change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Pfahlert is coming from the 82nd Airborne Division.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 21:49
|Photo ID:
|7754818
|VIRIN:
|230320-A-EH837-907
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|804.25 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Gabriel Virella Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
