    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Gabriel Virella Marquez 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Incoming 1st Sgt James Pfahlert, headquarters and headquarters battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, stands at attention during the change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Pfahlert is coming from the 82nd Airborne Division.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 21:49
    Location: US
    #steelbrigade #changeofresponsibility #wearesteel

