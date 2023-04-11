Outgoing HHB, 18th Field Artillery Brigade 1st Sgt Casey Mack, passes the guidon to Capt. Thomas Sujack during Mack's change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Mack and Sujack served together for one year as command team of HHB, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 21:49 Photo ID: 7754815 VIRIN: 230320-A-EH837-519 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 666.85 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Gabriel Virella Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.