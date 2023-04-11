Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Gabriel Virella Marquez 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    Outgoing HHB, 18th Field Artillery Brigade 1st Sgt Casey Mack, passes the guidon to Capt. Thomas Sujack during Mack's change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Mack and Sujack served together for one year as command team of HHB, 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 21:49
    Photo ID: 7754815
    VIRIN: 230320-A-EH837-519
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 666.85 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Gabriel Virella Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony
    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #steelbrigade #changeofresponsibility #wearesteel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT