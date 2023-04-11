Headquarter and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade held a change of responsibility ceremony for outgoing 1st Sgt Casey Mack and incoming 1st Sgt James Pfahlert March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Pfahlert, pictured centered here next to his wife, is coming from the 82nd Airborne Division.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 21:49 Photo ID: 7754820 VIRIN: 230320-A-EH837-147 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 534.52 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Gabriel Virella Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.