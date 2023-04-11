Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Erin Conway 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    1st Sgt Casey Mack (left) and Capt. Thomas Sujack (right) pose for a photo after Mack's change of responsibility ceremony March 20, 2023 on Fort Bragg. Mack served as HHB's 1st Sgt for one year.

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 21:49
    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 18th Field Artillery Brigade holds change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Erin Conway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #steelbrigade #changeofresponsibility #wearesteel

