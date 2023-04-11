Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K [Image 7 of 8]

    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    The top three female runners from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) 5K, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mayra Hempel, formal school instructor and SAPR Victim Advocate (SAPR VA) with Ground Supply School, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, left, Staff Sgt. Brook Waugh, warehouse chief and SAPR VA with 2nd Transportation Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Laura Palmer, a chaplain with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, pose for a photo after receiving their medals on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River's SAPR program held a 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault and to encourage community members to help prevent and understand how to respond appropriately when sexual assaults occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7754261
    VIRIN: 230421-M-JE868-1300
    Resolution: 4744x3163
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K
    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Make Ready
    SAPR 5k
    Break the Silence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT