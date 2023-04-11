2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

The top three female runners from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) 5K, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mayra Hempel, formal school instructor and SAPR Victim Advocate (SAPR VA) with Ground Supply School, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, left, Staff Sgt. Brook Waugh, warehouse chief and SAPR VA with 2nd Transportation Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, center, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Laura Palmer, a chaplain with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, right, pose for a photo after receiving their medals on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River's SAPR program held a 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault and to encourage community members to help prevent and understand how to respond appropriately when sexual assaults occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

