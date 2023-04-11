2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kyle G. Phillips, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, announces the winners of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) 5K on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River's SAPR program held a 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault and to encourage community members to help prevent and understand how to respond appropriately when sexual assaults occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

