    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K [Image 2 of 8]

    2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Billy VanVianen, company commander, 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, crosses the finish line first at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) 5K on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River's SAPR program held a 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault and to encourage community members to help prevent and understand how to respond appropriately when sexual assaults occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 16:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, 2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Zeta Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    Make Ready
    SAPR 5k
    Break the Silence

