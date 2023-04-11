2023 Camp Lejeune SAPR 5K

The top three male runners from the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) 5K, U.S. Navy Hospitalman, Michael Johnson, general support company medical leading petty officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, 2d Marine Logistics Group, left, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Dennis Scanlon, trial counsel with Legal Services Support Section, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST), center, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Billy VanVianen, company commander, 2nd Landing Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, right, congratulate one another on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 21, 2023. Marine Corps Community Services Camp Lejeune-New River's SAPR program held a 5K to raise awareness about sexual assault and to encourage community members to help prevent and understand how to respond appropriately when sexual assaults occur. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zeta Johnson)

