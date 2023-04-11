Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance

Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg signs the Gregg-Adams Club guestbook following the unveiling April 19 of the outside sign at the newly named Gregg-Adams Club. The ledger, which is at least 40 years old, still had Gregg’s signature and other information from the day he retired there in 1981. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US