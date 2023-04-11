Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance [Image 5 of 6]

    Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg shares his gratitude with all those present following a sign unveiling April 19 at the newly named Gregg-Adams Club. Formerly the Lee Club, the facility was off limits to Gregg and his fellow Black Soldiers when he became an officer in 1950. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 12:47
    Photo ID: 7753652
    VIRIN: 230421-A-US054-012
    Resolution: 3084x2010
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort lee
    redesignation
    renaming
    black history
    Arthur Gregg
    fort gregg-adams

