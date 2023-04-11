Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg shares his gratitude with all those present following a sign unveiling April 19 at the newly named Gregg-Adams Club. Formerly the Lee Club, the facility was off limits to Gregg and his fellow Black Soldiers when he became an officer in 1950. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance, by Terrance Bell