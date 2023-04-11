Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance

Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg shakes hands with admirers upon entering the Gregg-Adams Club for the first time after becoming the facility’s namesake during a sign unveiling April 19. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

