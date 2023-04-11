Retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg shakes hands with admirers upon entering the Gregg-Adams Club for the first time after becoming the facility’s namesake during a sign unveiling April 19. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 12:47
|Photo ID:
|7753651
|VIRIN:
|230421-A-US054-009
|Resolution:
|2232x1560
|Size:
|479.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance
