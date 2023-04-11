Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance [Image 3 of 6]

    Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Accompanied by applause from the gathered crowd, retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg walks into the Gregg-Adams Club for the first time after the facility’s name was changed from the Lee Club April 19. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

    TAGS

    fort lee
    redesignation
    renaming
    black history
    Arthur Gregg
    fort gregg-adams

