Accompanied by applause from the gathered crowd, retired Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg walks into the Gregg-Adams Club for the first time after the facility’s name was changed from the Lee Club April 19. Gregg shares the new name with Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley, who commanded a postal unit in an overseas theater of operations during World War II.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 12:47 Photo ID: 7753650 VIRIN: 230421-A-US054-008 Resolution: 2520x1668 Size: 531.68 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Club renamed for Black Army officer previously denied entrance [Image 6 of 6], by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.