230420-N-SK738-2074 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Quintez Rudolph, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), pours gravy over roast beef for lunch, April 20, 2023. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

