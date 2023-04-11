Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 8]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230420-N-SK738-2049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Arionna Robinson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), puts potatoes in a pan, April 20, 2023. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 08:38
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

