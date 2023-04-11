230420-N-IX644-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jackelin Bowden, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), chains down a storage container, April 20, 2023. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

