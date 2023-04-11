230420-N-IX644-1167 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 20, 2023) Airman Jamal Kelly, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jackelin Bowden, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), stabilize a storage container lid as it lowers, April 20, 2023. George H.W. Bush is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 Photo ID: 7753012 VIRIN: 230420-N-IX644-1167 This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8], by SN Sasha Ambrose