US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG

International media outlets gather to document the Ukraine Defense Contact Group delegates and international leaders as they discuss NATO support to Ukraine while at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. Close coordination between the U.S., Allies and partners is critical to continuously reviewing defense forces within Europe. This is the fourth time the UDCG has been held at Ramstein. More than 40 countries participated, 58 total media crew members and 31 outlets providing coverage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

Date Posted: 04.21.2023 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE