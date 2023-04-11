Anita Indira Anand, Canadian Prime Minister of Defense, speaks with local news representatives about the support Canada will be supplying to NATO during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. This is the fourth time the UDCG has been held at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.1682 Date Posted: 04.21.2023 06:29 Photo ID: 7752858 VIRIN: 230421-F-EX065-1352 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 1.04 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.