Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 1 of 8]

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.28.1682

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Anita Indira Anand, Canadian Prime Minister of Defense, speaks with local news representatives about the support Canada will be supplying to NATO during the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. The U.S. will continue consulting Allies and partners to provide additional support to the Ukrainian people as they defend their country and democracy. This is the fourth time the UDCG has been held at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.1682
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 06:29
    Photo ID: 7752858
    VIRIN: 230421-F-EX065-1352
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG
    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT