US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left , speaks with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin lll, right, at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. The world leaders met to maintain close coordination between Allies and partners while continuously reviewing defense forces and making decisions regarding the movement of forces within Europe. This is the fourth time the UDCG has been held at Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

