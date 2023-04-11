Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 5 of 8]

    US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ukraine Defense Contact Group delegates meet to discuss providing military assistance to help Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. Secretary Austin’s goal for the UDCG is to facilitate a common understanding of Ukraine's evolving requirements, as well as discussion of logistical support to prioritize and deliver aid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 01.28.1682
    Date Posted: 04.21.2023 06:29
    Photo ID: 7752862
    VIRIN: 230421-F-EX065-1631
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1011.72 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    CJCS
    SECDEF
    UDCG
    Ukraine Defense Contact Group

