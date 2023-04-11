Ukraine Defense Contact Group delegates meet to discuss providing military assistance to help Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 21, 2023. Secretary Austin’s goal for the UDCG is to facilitate a common understanding of Ukraine's evolving requirements, as well as discussion of logistical support to prioritize and deliver aid. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.1682
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2023 06:29
|Photo ID:
|7752862
|VIRIN:
|230421-F-EX065-1631
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1011.72 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Secretary of Defense hosts world leaders during UDCG [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT