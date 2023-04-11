Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC [Image 3 of 3]

    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Leadership from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, celebrate their 30-year partnership during a cake cutting ceremony at LMRC, April 14, 2023. LRMC opened its doors 70 years ago and began their partnership with the 86 Medical Squadron in 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    This work, 86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

