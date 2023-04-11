86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

Leadership from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, celebrate their 30-year partnership during a cake cutting ceremony at LMRC, April 14, 2023. LRMC opened its doors 70 years ago and began their partnership with the 86 Medical Squadron in 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

