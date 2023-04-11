86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

Leadership from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and Ramstein Air Base, Germany, stand at attention while the U.S. and German national anthems play during a cake cutting ceremony at LMRC, April 14, 2023. The hospital has a long and proud history of providing medical care to military service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
