U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, provides remarks during a cake cutting ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, April 14, 2023. LRMC and the 86th Medical Squadron celebrated their 30-year partnership with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7750573
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-RT830-0015
|Resolution:
|3344x2259
|Size:
|562.24 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT