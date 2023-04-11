Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC [Image 1 of 3]

    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, provides remarks during a cake cutting ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany, April 14, 2023. LRMC and the 86th Medical Squadron celebrated their 30-year partnership with the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Oiler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7750573
    VIRIN: 230414-F-RT830-0015
    Resolution: 3344x2259
    Size: 562.24 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kaitlyn Oiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC
    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC
    86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

    TAGS

    Medical
    Anniversary
    LRMC
    86 MDS

