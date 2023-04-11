86 MDS celebrates 30 years of partnership with LRMC

LANDSTUHL, Germany - Ramstein Air Base’s 86th Medical Squadron celebrated 30 years of partnership with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center personnel during a cake cutting ceremony at LRMC, April 14, 2023.



86th MDS began their partnership with LMRC in 1993 after the hospital opened its doors to patrons in 1953. Airmen of the 86th MDS worked out of Wiesbaden until the clinic closed. Today, the medical squadron provides services at both LRMC and the Ramstein AB clinic.



“Our squadron had 288 Airmen holding a variety of Air Force Specialty Codes,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Irene Folaron, 86th MDS commander. “A comprehensive hospital was the perfect place for them to be, and have a unique experience to combine two different military services.”



In the beginning, challenges arose with the integration of the U.S. Air Force and Army in a work environment as the requirements can differ across military branches. However, the team viewed these challenges as a unique opportunity to learn the cultures of other services in the delivery of health care.



“Despite the differences in uniform, when it comes to patient care, medicine is medicine,” said Folaron. “That is what we have always focused on.”



During the cake cutting ceremony , 86th MDG staff and local community members reflected on LRMC’s history and global reputation for its exceptional treatment of the heroes who seek care there.



“It really solidified why we wear the uniform to begin with,” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers, LRMC commander. “When we have these unbelievable men and women that are willing to stand in harm's way for all of the things that we hold dear in our hearts, we truly believe in why we are in the United States military.”



The 86th Medical Group provides health care services supporting three wings, 3 AF, USAFE, NATO, 139 geographically separated units in 93 countries and the largest Department of Defense military community overseas.

