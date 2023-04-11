JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 6, 2023) - Dominique Burt, a network systems analysist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, checks on connection information capabilities. Burt, a native of Orangeburg, South Carolina, says, “I make sure every department has access so they can perform their jobs.” Health Information Professionals Week is April 18 - 24, celebrating those who support health information accuracy, accessibility, and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7748613 VIRIN: 230406-N-QA097-055 Resolution: 1320x1632 Size: 612.52 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.