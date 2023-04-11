Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Physician

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2023) Lt. Christian O’Reilly, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a GlideScope® to intubate a mannequin’s airway during a training session for residents. O’Reilly, a native of Mobile, Alabama, holds a doctor of osteopathy from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. O’Reilly says, “This type of low stress training environment helps us to better prepare for an actual stressful environment if presented.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
