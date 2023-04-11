Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Physician

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2023) Lt. Christian O’Reilly, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a GlideScope® to intubate a mannequin’s airway during a training session for residents. O’Reilly, a native of Mobile, Alabama, holds a doctor of osteopathy from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. O’Reilly says, “This type of low stress training environment helps us to better prepare for an actual stressful environment if presented.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7748608
    VIRIN: 230323-N-QA097-002
    Resolution: 1422x1716
    Size: 363.97 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    training
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    family medicine physician

