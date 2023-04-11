JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 23, 2023) Lt. Christian O’Reilly, a family medicine physician at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, uses a GlideScope® to intubate a mannequin’s airway during a training session for residents. O’Reilly, a native of Mobile, Alabama, holds a doctor of osteopathy from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine. O’Reilly says, “This type of low stress training environment helps us to better prepare for an actual stressful environment if presented.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7748608 VIRIN: 230323-N-QA097-002 Resolution: 1422x1716 Size: 363.97 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Family Medicine Physician [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.