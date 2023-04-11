Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Anesthesiologist [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Anesthesiologist

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 6, 2023) - Capt. Nicki Tarant, an anesthesiologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, monitors patient levels during a recent surgery in the hospital’s operating suites. Tarant, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, says, “I try to ensure a safe and pain free experience for patients so the surgeon can perform the appropriate procedure.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 7748610
    VIRIN: 230406-N-QA097-033
    Resolution: 4016x5008
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    patient
    surgery
    anesthesiologist
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

