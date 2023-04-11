Naval Hospital Jacksonville Anesthesiologist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 6, 2023) - Capt. Nicki Tarant, an anesthesiologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, monitors patient levels during a recent surgery in the hospital’s operating suites. Tarant, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, says, “I try to ensure a safe and pain free experience for patients so the surgeon can perform the appropriate procedure.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
