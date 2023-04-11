Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo [Image 3 of 3]

    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Taft Price, a forecaster from Hydraulics and Hydrology section, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is interviewed during the Severe Weather Expo at Woodland Hills Mall, in Tulsa, April 15.
    Price spent 25 years in broadcast news as a television meteorologist before coming to the Tulsa District. Price credits a tornado as the catalyst for his interest in weather and severe weather.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7748561
    VIRIN: 230415-A-PO406-010
    Resolution: 1098x677
    Size: 475.45 KB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo [Image 3 of 3], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo
    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo
    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Meteorology
    severe weather
    Oklahoma
    Tulsa
    tornadoes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT