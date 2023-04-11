Taft Price, a forecaster from Hydraulics and Hydrology section, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is interviewed during the Severe Weather Expo at Woodland Hills Mall, in Tulsa, April 15.

Price spent 25 years in broadcast news as a television meteorologist before coming to the Tulsa District. Price credits a tornado as the catalyst for his interest in weather and severe weather.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:05 Photo ID: 7748561 VIRIN: 230415-A-PO406-010 Resolution: 1098x677 Size: 475.45 KB Location: TULSA, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo [Image 3 of 3], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.