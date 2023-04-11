Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

Tulsa District weather forecaster, Taft Price and Park Rangers Conner Rychlik Audrey White of the Lake Texoma Project Office pose for a photo at the water safety booth during the Severe Weather Expo April 15 at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.

Price is from the Tulsa District's Hydraulics and Hydrology section and the trio spoke with visitors about severe weather and water safety at the water safety booth.

