    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo [Image 1 of 3]

    Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa District weather forecaster, Taft Price and Park Rangers Conner Rychlik Audrey White of the Lake Texoma Project Office pose for a photo at the water safety booth during the Severe Weather Expo April 15 at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.
    Price is from the Tulsa District's Hydraulics and Hydrology section and the trio spoke with visitors about severe weather and water safety at the water safety booth.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 11:05
    Photo ID: 7748559
    VIRIN: 230415-A-PO406-013
    Resolution: 1607x960
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo [Image 3 of 3], by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    storms
    Tornado
    Severe Weather
    Flood
    Water Safety

