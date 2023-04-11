Tulsa District talks severe weather, water safety at local expo

Park Ranger Audrey White of the Lake Texoma Project Office prepares to interview for the Corpstruction Podcast during the Severe Weather Expo, April 15 at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa.



White has been with the Tulsa District about two years and said her perspective on life jackets and water safety have changed since working as park ranger at Lake Texoma. The lake has one of the highest visitation rates for recreation in the Tulsa District.

