U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, looks over a moral patch from Chief Master Sgt. Robert Hackett, command chief, 181st Intelligence Wing, Indiana National Guard,, at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Indiana, April 15, 2023. Williams conducted multiple town halls that focused on his top focus areas for enlisted development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 07:45
|Photo ID:
|7748252
|VIRIN:
|230415-Z-VY425-1045
|Resolution:
|7297x4864
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|TERRE HAUTE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Lonnie Wiram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing
