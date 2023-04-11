Air National Guard Command Chief visits the 181st Intelligence Wing

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, left, command chief, Air National Guard, participates in the promotion of Staff Sgt. Alisha Long, administrative specialist, 181st Intelligence WIng, Indiaina National Guard, to the rank of technical sergeant at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Indiana, April 15, 2023. During his visit, Williams held a town hall which focused on his top three focus areas of enlisted development. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lonnie Wiram)

